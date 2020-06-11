Coastal Bend surpasses 30 thousand COVID-19 cases

The number of cases in the Coastal Bend now surpasses the 30-thousand mark since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of coronavirus cases affecting the Coastal Bend since the very beginning, back in March of this year now surpasses the 30-thousand mark.

Bee county saw one of the biggest spikes in cases back on October 23 and Nueces county, well over the 21-thousand mark.

Since September our total case count has slowed and the number of active cases and active hospitalizations in the Coastal Bend have trended downward.

In the state of Texas, we are just 60 thousand cases shy of hitting the one-million mark. This as new cases in the El Paso area skyrocket. On Wednesday the city reported three thousand new cases of the coronavirus smashing the previous single day record there.

Mayor Joe McComb took the podium today during the city-county health department's regular COVID-19 briefing warning that we along with the rest of the country are now seeing another wave of coronavirus cases.

Of the more than 21 thousand cases in Nueces County, 521 are currently active. With Thursday's number of new cases at 73 health professionals say we should expect another spike in cases as we get closer to the holidays.

“This is a graph I haven't shown you before. The points are data points. They are new cases for the Coastal Bend. The red line is what we use to estimate the transmission rate and right now from September through November we estimate that the transition rate is 1.9,” said Dr. Chris Bird with the TAMUCC COVID-19 Task Force.

That transmission rate used to be 0.8.

