CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several tattoo parlors around the nation including the Coastal Bend, are offering a deal to commemorate Friday the 13th.

At Phat Tats Tattoo for their Friday the 13th Customer Appreciation Day, if you pay $20-80, you can pick a selection of small tattoos.

"Because our customers support us -- all year long -- and this is their day. For us to have fun with them and kick back and do fun tattoos and not take ourselves too seriously," tattoo artist Sammi Marchese said.

According to Marchese, although Friday the 13th is a fun time for tattoo parlors it's also a hectic time. Marchese expects to be open until 2 a.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: