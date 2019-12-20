CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's the day 23-year-old Sarah Johnston has been looking forward to: the day she became a mom.

"It's been amazing, and I'm just overwhelmed by all the support," Sarah said.

"We got adopted!" her three children said.

Johnston, a second grade reading teacher, now has four children. One of which, she has permanent guardianship.

Four kids at 23-year-old may seem like a lot, but Sarah's used to a full house; she has nine siblings. One is adopted and the other is in the process of becoming adopted.

"They're so young, they've got so much potential and they need the opportunities, they need the chances and i want them to be able to be anything," Johnston said.

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Johnston's parents have fostered 14 children in the past four years.

"I find I can't say no and whenever I say 'I wanna take a break' they laugh," Vanessa Johnston, Sarah's mom said.

Although they were smiling during the adoption ceremony on Thursday, Sarah said the journey to that moment wasn't easy.

"Up down, up down, it's been a bit of a roller coaster, you're mom now that's where they feel safe so they're gonna act out and this and that but it's, it's been great," she said.

Sarah and her parents said they aren't done taking in more children, but for now, they're settling in as the new Johnston's, who can face anything life throws at them.

"She inspires me to do more, we do a lot but I wanna do more because of her," Vanessa said.

"Whatevers in front of you face it head on and let's do it, we're doing it together," Sarah said.

If you are interested in the foster or adoption process, learn more here.