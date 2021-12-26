Coastal Bend teen still giving back after the Christmas holiday

Dayana Carrasco, a junior at Ray High School, got some of her classmates together to collect some food and supply packs for the homeless population in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Christmas, most kids might be relaxing with their families and friends, but one group of teens decided to help those less fortunate this holiday weekend.

Dayana Carrasco, a junior at Ray High School, got some of her classmates together to assemble some food and supply packs for the homeless population in the Coastal Bend.

Dayana said she was inspired to help, after learning about a friend's hardship.

“I moved here from Houston, and I had a friend, and when I found out they didn't have a Christmas for a while, we did something like this every year,” Carrasco said. “But when I moved here in 2020, I didn't get to because of COVID, so I knew this year that I wanted to give back and what better way to get your classmates and teammates involved, as well.”

Dayana and her classmates went to several places Sunday, including the Mother Teresa shelter, and just different spots in the city where there was the most need for food and supplies.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.