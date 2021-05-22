Coastal Bend teens receive free makeover from cosmetology school

It was a snip-clip, hooray Saturday in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This weekend ten lucky teens were given a makeover free of charge thanks to 'House of Elegance', a cosmetology school in the Coastal Bend.

House of Elegance CEO, and Director of Education Linda and Ebony Stewart decided to pamper 10 teens between the age 13-18 from the community who were selected in a raffle for a transformation worth a 200$ value.

"We wanted to give the teens a makeover because so much has happened in 2020 and 2021 with COVID they missed out on a low. They had to zoom they couldn’t go to their dances, interact with their friends," Said Ebony Stewart.

The house of elegance along with their cosmetology students provided the primping and pampering as a way to give back after the pandemic has taken so much.

"We wanted to make this special for them, feel special about themselves and good about themselves," said cosmetology student Amber Wojciechowfki.

Linda and Ebony Stewart says their school is more about than just teaching beauty skills, It’s about the importance of believing in yourself.

"When they leave here, I want them to know you are somebody and you have an education and you can stand with the best of them," said Linda Stewart.

The House of Elegance is offering a $5,000 scholarship to any aspiring cosmetologist who wants to enroll at their school.

