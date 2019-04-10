CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — President Donald Trump signed a bill into law that will provide $1.8 billion for autism research in funding over the next five years to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

One Coastal Bend program helps kids and adults who are dealing with autism, and now they look at what the additional funding could mean for them.

According to the CDC, currently, there are no medical tests to diagnose autism, instead, doctors diagnose by looking at the child's development.

Therapists say the new funding is a big step towards understanding and treating people on the spectrum.

3News talked with a certified behavior analyst at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders in Corpus Christi. Cecilia Tapia says she works with both children and adults on the spectrum to help in their development and behavior.

According to Tapia, their therapy is based on research and evidence. More funding towards only helps professionals and families learn what's best for their loved ones with autism.

"I think what happens a lot is we expect autism to look a certain way, and that's where it becomes really difficult. There's a pretty famous saying out there that if you've seen one person with autism, then you've seen one person with autism. And that's pretty true," Tapia said.

Center for Autism and Related Disorders has a network of over 250 centers across the U.S., and they do have a private research department.

Tapia says the bill now includes providing more research to adults with autism too.

"A lot of times, families come in when their child is three. We are worried about that same person when they turn 18 and 20 and 30 down the road. I think that language that has been changed in the bill is what's really exciting about it," Tapia said.

The CDC says one in 59 children of all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic groups are identified as having autism.

Back in the early 1900s, characterisms of autism were studied as symptoms of schizophrenia.

