Coastal Bend to receive beach-accessible wheelchairs

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D purchased four new wheelchairs for Nueces county and two for the City of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost everyone in the Coastal Bend has been able to experience our beaches when summer rolls around. But for those in wheelchairs, that journey to the shore may be a little more difficult.

But after Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham announced she would be purchasing mobility items for Coastal communities, that journey might become easier.

Buckingham purchased four new wheelchairs for Nueces County and two for the City of Corpus Christi to help those in wheelchairs enjoy our local beaches.

"As Commissioner of the General Land Office and a Texan who grew up on the Texas coast, I just want to be sure that everybody who wants to go to the beach can go to the beach, including those with disabilities," Buckingham said.

Chair of the People with Disabilities Community in Corpus Christi Jennifer Scott said that these accessible additions to our beaches are a must and can make those with disabilities feel and seen.

"We need those specialized wheelchairs for our population that are in wheelchairs to be able to access our beautiful beaches," Scott said. "And that's in anything that we do in the city. I mean, accessibility is extremely important for all of our individuals with disabilities."

Chief Marketing Officer for Visit Corpus Christi Emily Zertuche hopes bringing in more of these resources sets the standard for all beaches in our country.

"It's putting a step forward for the City of Corpus Christi. It's really just bringing Corpus to another level and setting an example for how all beaches should be accessible for everyone," she said.

