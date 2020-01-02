CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For 15 years, the Coastal Bend Troop Support organization has sent care packages to our military overseas.

"That meant the world to him. Not only to get his name called out at mail call but to open up a package, and there are some goodies. Even if it was toothpaste and a toothbrush," said Carla Reed, President of the Coastal Bend Troop Support.

The Coastal Bend Troop Support is devoted to making our soldiers feel at home.

According to Reed, we all have a connection to someone in the military, and the connection is her big brother.

"A lot of them don't talk about what's happening with them, and it's hard on them when they come back home," Reed said.

Reed took 3News to her house, where it all started in 2005.

"6 or 7 of us that were regulars, and said 'we need to do something because I need my home back," Reed said

For the last five years, HEB has shown their support.

"The monthly dates get filled up pretty quickly by our HEB volunteers," Reed said

Every month, the Coastal Bend troop-support sends out a package fulfilling special requests.

"We can never have too much. If we get two or three hundred packages of beef jerky at one time, it's gone within two-three months," Reed said

For H-E-B, it's the little things that let our hero's know--the Coastal Bend has their back.

"It's important that we do our part to help our military. Even if it is like building a care package," said Gina Sanchez, HEB public affairs specialist said.

According to Reed, as long as there are troops overseas--the care packages will continue.

"The troops love knowing that people back home haven't forgotten about them. That they know they're still over there and that they care about them," Reed said.

If you would like to donate items to our troops, call 361-438-0540.

