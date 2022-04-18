Coastal Bend unemployment rate falls one whole point over the month of March

Some 5,200 jobs have been added over the year across all industries, with tourist-related businesses having the highest increases.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi area added nearly 2,000 jobs in March as the unemployment rate fell from 6.5% to 5.4% over the month.

Some 5,200 jobs have been added over the year across all industries, with tourist-related businesses having the highest increases. All of this according to Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

"I think people are ready to go back to work and there are so many opportunities with the number of jobs added to Texas. There are customer service jobs available, healthcare jobs available," said Xena Mercado with Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend.

Mercado said most of the jobs that were added are in the leisure and hospitality industries, at about 700 job openings over the month for the Corpus Christi area.

Job opportunities as a whole are at record high numbers with over 10,000 job openings now available on workintexas.com for those who are interested.

The Texas Workforce Commission also offers a free online learning program for skill enhancement. You can find more information on their website here.

