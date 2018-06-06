74 years ago on June 6, about 160,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches in France. It is known as the D-Day invasion.

"I was flying over the coast, bombing the coast of France ahead of the troops," said 96-year-old Ollie Morris, a D-Day veteran.

Morris spoke with 3News about his experiences on that day 74 years ago. He was a waist gunner aboard a B-24 Liberator over the coast of Normandy. Morris said it was just his seventh mission of the war and his brother was down below storming the beaches in the fight against the Nazis.

According to Morris, he and his brother were both satisfied with their jobs on that day.

"We were up there looking down saying, 'Gosh, I'm glad I'm not down there.' My brother was down there looking up saying, 'Gosh, I wouldn't want to be up there with them,'" Morris said.

Morris went on to fly a total of 35 missions over Europe. His brother fought with Patton's Third Army and made it home as well.

June 6, 1944, was a day that Morris can't get out of his mind.

"I can still see it but I don't know how to describe it. The whole channel was full of ships. We could see them, a progression of how they were going along, but we couldn't see what was on the ground," Morris said. "But we could see the ships bombing the coast."

According to Morris, he and his crew made two bombing runs over the coast of Normandy that day. Morris never saw one German plane and no one from the ground seemed to shoot at them.

