Coastal Bend veteran reminds everyone of the importance of Memorial Day one song at a time

With music in his heart, Amos Griffin will continue playing his trombone until the saints go marching in.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many participated in Taps Across America, a tradition that honors the fallen on Memorial Day.

One of its participants was Amos Griffin, a man with over 35 years of service.

"It's really important to remember why this country is a free country. And we have the rights that we have," Griffin said.

Over the decades of service, Griffin discovered a passion for something that has also brought him immense joy.

"For 10 and a half years, I was on a bugle. Now I have a trombone, I play in The Veterans Band," Griffin said.

Eager to perform, Griffin is honored to share his talents with anyone who will listen, but playing his instruments wasn't always easy for him after a lung biopsy.

"Doctors said I possibly wouldn't be able to play my horn again, or sing in my church choir," Griffin said.

Having lost everything during Hurricane Katrina, Griffin still had hope, and in one month's time, ended up moving to Corpus Christi.

"Yeah, I am a happy man," Griffin said.

