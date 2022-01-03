Coastal Bend veteran speaks on the importance of making your voice heard

Coming from a family of veterans, Pete Bourgoin spoke with 3News Tuesday about the importance of his voice being heard when it comes to selecting our leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voting centers around Corpus Christi also saw turnout from the veteran community Tuesday.

One man who served in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Storm took part in Election Day at The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center.

The operation was part of the Gulf War when Iraq invaded Kuwait in the early 90's. Coming from a family of veterans, Pete Bourgoin spoke with 3News Tuesday about the importance of his voice being heard when it comes to selecting our leaders.

"Being in the military, it has a big impact on who our leaders are, and has a big impact on the direction that our military forces go as well," Bourgoin said. "So, I'm always going to go out and make sure my voice is heard and that we continue to go in the right direction. It's kind of always been in our family and when I got my opportunity, I did it, and it was one of the greatest opportunities I've ever had."

Bourgoin's uncle served in the U.S Army's 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War.

He said it's an honor to continue his family's legacy of military service and urges everyone to vote and give themselves a voice in government.

