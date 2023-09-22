Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery breaks grounds on expansion

The expansion plans will also allow veterans and their spouses to be buried in the same plot.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was the start of a new beginning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as they held the ground breaking for their upcoming expansion.

Several Coastal Bend and Texas dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony, including Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.

The over $8 million expansion will add thousands of crypts and columbarium niches to the cemetery grounds. Nueces County Director of Veterans Services J.J. De La Cerda said the expansion is looking ahead.

"We always planned for two to three years. In this case we're planning for the next ten years. We want to be ahead of the need so that's what we're doing now. Expand and project for the next ten years," he said.

The expansion plans will also allow veterans and their spouses to be buried in the same plot.

