Coastal Bend Veterans Cemetery breaks grounds on expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday was the start of a new beginning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery as they held the ground breaking for their upcoming expansion.
Several Coastal Bend and Texas dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony, including Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and Texas General Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.
The over $8 million expansion will add thousands of crypts and columbarium niches to the cemetery grounds. Nueces County Director of Veterans Services J.J. De La Cerda said the expansion is looking ahead.
"We always planned for two to three years. In this case we're planning for the next ten years. We want to be ahead of the need so that's what we're doing now. Expand and project for the next ten years," he said.
The expansion plans will also allow veterans and their spouses to be buried in the same plot.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.