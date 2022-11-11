Special honors ceremony for veterans was held at Sherill Park Friday

While it honored those who served, it also recognized the fallen -- who made the ultimate sacrifice.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi and the Mayor's Committee for Veteran Affairs recognized veterans and active duty military through a Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park earlier Friday. And while it honored those who served, it also recognized the fallen -- who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"The men who helped me get home, because a lot of them didn't come home," said Veteran Sgt. Ernesto H. Mejia. "Because of them we're here. My family is here. My wife is here of 53 years."

In addition to honoring those who served, the ceremony included a keynote address by Sgt. Lazaro Camarillo III, who is president of the South Texas All Airborne chapter.

