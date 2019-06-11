CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents had the chance to make their voice heard Tuesday as they turned out to the voting polls for the Texas Constitutional election.

10 proposals for amendments to the Texas Constitution are on the ballot this Election Day.

Early voting began Oct. 21, and according to the Nueces County Clerk's Office, nearly 5,400 of the 200,000 registered voters in Nueces County voted early -- a total of 2.68-percent.

3News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from the Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center, one of Nueces County's many polling locations, with details on voter turnout.

