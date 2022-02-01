Coastal Bend warming centers, shelters prepping for freezing temperatures

As part of the City’s emergency management plan, there will be shelters and warming centers available throughout the Coastal Bend for those in need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the City of Corpus Christi, the National Weather Service is predicting temperatures to drop to below freezing in some areas Sunday night into Monday morning.

As part of the City’s emergency management plan, there will be shelters and warming centers available throughout the Coastal Bend for those in need.

"My general manager has been going out to the camps and places where he knows they are, giving out blankets and hot food," Carol Murphey, Executive Director of the Good Samaritan Rescue Mission, said.

Murphey said COVID-19 continues to be an obstacle when it comes to providing shelter for those who need it.

"Cold fronts used to be much simpler than they are now with COVID,” Murphey said. “We had to drastically cut our bed numbers because our beds weren’t six feet apart.”

According to Murphey, they are at full capacity, and are currently offering shelter to 149 people in need, and in some cases, shelter to some of their pets, too.

"I know both campuses at Salvation Army are open, and we will allow as much as we can but we are currently full," she said.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department, also wants the community to stay warm during this cold snap, but safe.

They also encourage inspecting any sort heating equipment prior to use and

making sure all space heaters are clean and dust-free.

As for keeping our four legged friends safe and warm, animal care services will have three officers on duty, to handle calls of animals who are left out in the cold.

Which is against the city ordinance, requiring adequate sheltering of canines during cold weather.

