Corpus Christi (KIII News) — U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, faced off against Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke Friday night in the first of three hour-long debates.

Two watch parties were held in the Corpus Christi Friday night, one for area Republicans and one for area Democrats. Kiii News Reporters Brian Burns and Marissa Cummings went Live from each of them with the latest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII