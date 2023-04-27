x
Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation celebrates 37 years of service

On Saturday, the group will have a moment of celebration at the Hidden Door off of South Staples Street at 6:30 p.m.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is celebrating 37 years of service to the community. 

The group was founded in 1986 as a non-profit named the Coastal Bend Aids Foundation. The goal was to address the immediate needs of those who were dying from the disease. 

The agency has since grown to develop additional social services in order to provide health and wellness support to the Coastal Bend community. 

