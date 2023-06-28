Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation receives grant to expand HIV services

One HIV patient, who wished to remain anonymous, told 3NEWS that the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation very recently saved his life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control ranked Texas as the third-highest state in new HIV diagnoses in the country.

Currently, Jim Wells County is seeing its highest HIV rates since 2014 -- 7.4 percent -- and Corpus Christi ranks as the city with the 19th-highest HIV/AIDS cases diagnosed, so a recent grant received by the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation comes not a moment too soon.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation has been awarded two grants of $700,000 for the next two years from the Ryan White Part C Early Intervention Services Funding.

One HIV patient, who wished to remain anonymous, told 3NEWS that the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation very recently saved his life.

"Without the help of the hospital, without the help of the doctors here and the counselors, everybody here, I wouldn't have made it," he said. "I would have really, really literally died."

The patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2021. Upon hearing his diagnosis, he turned to drugs before getting help.

"Everybody's scared when they hear those three words, or they hear the words AIDS or whatever," he said. "It is not the 1970's anymore. Everybody gets help now."

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation's Director of Client Services Andrea Harrod said the donation is meant to help residents who may not have adequate resources to receive treatment.

"We want to help them overcome any barriers they may have whether it's transportation, if they don't have housing, anything that they need, that way they can come back into care," she said.

The foundation displays two memorial quilts carrying the names of those HIV and AIDS victims in the 11-county area they serve who have not survived.

"You can go on and live a healthy life still. I thought I was going to really die last year. In January, I was really bad. So without any of that help, without the medicine, you know," he said, changing thoughts. "You can make it."

