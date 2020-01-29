A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea, between Cuba and Jamaica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

One Coastal Bend woman happened to be on vacation in the Cayman Islands and experienced the earthquake first-hand.

"It was a very scary experience. We were sitting on the beach, and we were all about to get into. The water was coming in and out of the water when we felt the ground shaking beneath us. Everyone looked at each other like what's going on," Melissa Martinez said.

Martinez told 3News she has been traveling with her parents and extended family on a carnival cruise ship.

According to Martinez, holes began to form in the sand at the beach. Her guide was ushering them to get back onto the boat.

"We could feel the ground wobbling back and forth. the water started rising a little bit. And then before we knew it when we were looking around the beach, we just started seeing sinkholes. The ground opening from beneath," Martinez said.

When 3News spoke to Martinez, she was boarding the carnival cruise ship.

According to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake could be felt as far away as South Florida with some buildings in Miami being evacuated as a result.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: