Coastal Bend Women Lawyers Association host special luncheon at Omni Hotel to honor trailblazers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Omni Hotel opened its doors to some influential women in the Coastal Bend Wednesday afternoon.

They were there to celebrate the annual spring luncheon.

It has been hosted by the Coastal Bend Women Lawyers Association for over 25 years. The gathering is held in recognition of female leaders who have championed and inspired change through their leadership and community contributions.

Helen Wan, attorney and author of The Partner Track, was chosen this year to be honored after her novel made its way to Netflix.

'Women have made much, much, much progress, but there's still a lot of hard work to be done, and it's been my honor to be able to make my contribution by getting this story out there, and told and heard," she said.

Wan said that she wants to to keep the momentum going for women pursuing health and happiness in professional and personal environments.

