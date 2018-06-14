A recent study published by AARP Thursday found that women who exercise throughout their life end up looking 30 years younger than their actual age.

AARP said any physical activity increases longevity, and many women in the Coastal Bend said they are staying busy by getting their groove on at the YWCA.

The women at the YWCA are all over the age of 65 and have been working on various routines for a dance recital. Not only do the women enjoy the dancing, but they also stay active at a late age.

"It makes me feel so, so very good. It gives me more energy, that I can do more, maybe even concentrate more. I enjoy it," said 82-year-old Jean Rayburn.

The recital will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at the Cinderella School of Dance studio. It is open to the public.

