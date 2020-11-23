Coastal Bend YMCA receives $5,000 grant for youth and government programs

The Texas Bar Foundation have awarded the YMCA $5,000 toward Youth and Government programs within four Coastal Bend schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The YMCA of the Coastal Bend has been awarded with a five thousand dollar grant from the Texas Bar Foundation, the nation's largest charitably-funded bar foundation. The money will be used to fund the Youth and Government programs operating within four area high schools:

Roy Miller

Foy H. Moody

W.B. Ray

Port Aransas

The YMCA's Youth and Government programs are put in place to help students gain political awareness while learning the meaning of social action through an actual experience in government.

Students in the program are currently preparing for District competition, in which they will compete in legislative, judicial mock trial, news media, and state affairs.