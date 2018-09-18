Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Coastal Compass is now better equipped to help those it serves now that it has partnered with Goodwill.

Coastal Compass is a free education and career resource center that helps residents find a job or go back to school. If a resident were to walk into the Coastal Compass office and need help with things like computer skills, a resume or financial aid, the office can provide them with the resources they'll need right there.

The organization is already partnered with Del Mar College, CTC and Workforce Solutions. With the addition of Goodwill, there is now a broader group of people who can access help at the Coastal Compass.

"And that's people who have disabilities, ex-offenders. We serve veterans. We help people who are on welfare and who have been unable to break that cycle of getting a job. Also, so, we're all about jobs, Goodwill South Texas President John Owen said.

Every Friday a representative from Goodwill will be at the Coastal Compass.

