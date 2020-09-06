CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Flooding on Sunday caught a lot of beach goers by surprise. It was strong and high enough to shift quite a bit of trash around the beach, too.

Three foot waves reached the dunes and not only knocked over the trash cans, but dumped a lot of sand and water into them, making it more difficult for sanitation crews to get to them.

Lisa Oliver with the City's Parks and Rec Department said while Mother Nature is unpredictable, beach goers can still do their part.

"We do ask that you leave it better than you found it," Oliver said. "Leave it better for the next person who is going to visit the beach. When you're leaving, collect your litter or place it in the trash receptacles that are found throughout the beach.

Those who were camping overnight were either forced to move their belongings quickly or lose them in the water.

Cleaning crews collect trash four mornings a week, Friday through Monday. There are more crews added during holidays.

PINS

The Padre Island National Seashore temporarily closed the north and south beaches, but have since reopened.

If you are heading out to the beach, please be aware of swimming conditions and high risk of rip currents.

