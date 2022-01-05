CoastLife Credit Union brings back Howdy Daze

The event encouraged health and wellness, along with financial literacy - two of the credit union's initiatives to better support the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members with CoastLife Credit Union were proud to bring back a tradition that has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic: Howdy Daze!

Howdy Daze is a 15-year-old event and featured free family-fun activities, food, and dinosaurs. It also encouraged health and wellness, along with financial literacy - two of the credit union's initiatives to better support the community.

CEO of CoastLife Credit Union Gina Prince told 3NEWS their plans for next year's event, "Well, always bigger and better. We want the community to come out and just have a good time, and learn some things in the meantime. We have a lot of vendors here today that talk about community services, so it helps to educate the community also."

Fun plus education sounds like a recipe for a great time!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.