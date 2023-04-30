CoastLife 'Kids fest' gives back to community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 16th year in a row CoastLife Credit Union has been hosting 'Kidz Fest'.
The festival benefits the focus foundation which helps give grants to teachers.
The event was held at Tuloso Midway High School and was filled with family fun including inflatables, food trucks, a petting zoo and more. Dino's Alive was there with their two new dino's that just hatched.
'Kidz fest used to be known as howdy fest, and was at West Guth Park, but the event has gotten so large, they have moved it to a bigger location.
Vice President of CoastLife Credit Union, Eric Jaramillo spoke with 3NEWS and said, "a little bit over 16 years ago howdy days was in a parking lot. We brought it back after covid and it's just grown." He said, "Today we are at the perfect place to have it and we plan to bring it back next year."
This isn't the last event CoastLife plans on throwing this year. Plans are in the works for their annual trunk-or treat event in the fall.
