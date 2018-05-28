U.S. border patrol agents foiled a cocaine smuggling attempt on Wednesday, May 23 at their Kingsville checkpoint.

Agents assigned to the Kingsville border patrol referred a vehicle, occupied by two United States citizens, to the secondary inspection area.

During the secondary inspection, a K-9 was alerted to an Infinity M35. Agents discovered approximately 43 pounds of cocaine hidden within the sedan.

The cocaine has an estimated value of $1,376,000.

