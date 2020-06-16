CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local coffee shop known for its Harry Potter themed environment is now also being recognized as a safe place for area children and teens who might be considered homeless or runaways.

When the door opens at the Coffee MUGG on Morgan Avenue, owner Susana Almaguer makes sure visitors know her wizarding world of a cup of Joe is meant to be an escape from reality for anyone who steps foot inside.

"Its always been a safe haven," Almaguer said. "I've always called it that for people who have always felt different and not accepted. They can come here and have a friend."

The Coffee MUGG has partnered with the Children's Center, a non-profit organization that operates as a Runaway and Homeless Youth Program.

"Want to help you get in that loving household, whether that is going back with parents, or finding a relative, that is why our host homes are most needed, places the child temporarily," Danielle Tamas with the Children's Center said.

Tamas said the organization is designed to help youth who are not already being helped by CPS or other governmental systems. She said they are also there to spot the signs and stop human trafficking.

"To have the Coffee MUGG willing to open their doors to these children in need, in such a prime location as well, they know they can walk in and ask for help," Tamas said. "The staff knows not to ask any questions, what kind of help, all the kid has to say is 'I need help,' and we will be there."

The Coffee MUGG is the first location to offer a safe place in the Coastal Bend, which is the newest service area for the Children's Center with offices in Nueces, San Patricio, Aransas County and Kleberg County.

Almaguer had no hesitation when asked to help because it's something that hits home for her.

"I didn't have the best childhood," Almaguer said. "I grew up in a very difficult home. I wish I would have known about this when I was young. What would I have avoided if I had known if this had existed?"

