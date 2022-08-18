Corpus Christi police search for answers in cold case murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12 years have passed since a Coastal Bend businessman was shot and killed at an intersection on Corpus Christi's southside. To this day, no one has been arrested for the crime.
This week is the anniversary of the killing of Henry Lozano, 49, the owner of a local cement company.
He was on his way to work, stopped at the intersection of Rodd Field and Slough Roads, when someone pulled up next to his truck, opened fire and then sped off, police said.
At the time, one witness described a small white car at the scene, possibly a Chevy Corsica, with a man behind the wheel.
"We want to provide his family some closure, we know there is someone out there that has information about this crime," a social media post by the Corpus Christi Police Department said.
Corpus Christi Crimestoppers is asking for any information the public may have about this crime. Call 361-888-TIPS or submit a tip online here if you have any information.
