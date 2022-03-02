TxDOT crews preparing roads for icy weather

With a freeze on the way, TxDOT crews have begun prepping roadways for icy conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once again, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) crews have been hard at work preparing for potential icy weather. Their precautions are keeping roads, bridges, and overpasses in South Texas ready and safe.

On Tuesday, crews began pre-treating bridges and elevated structures. That work continued today. Work is most focused on structures in the northern counties of Karnes, Bee, Live Oak, Refugio, and Goliad where freezing conditions are expected to linger.

Crews will be brining elevated roadways as well as heavily traveled streets to make sure these areas remain drivable.

TxDOT officials warn anyone who has to be on the roads during these conditions to slow down, keep space from other vehicles, and use extra care when crossing elevated roadways.

As TxDOT's Ricky Dailey says, "Use cruise control to lose control."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.