Local community gathered at Cole Park for the 80th Annual Easter Sunrise Passion Play

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On a foggy morning in Cole Park, the Easter Sunrise Passion Play began as the sun appeared from the coast. After six weeks of preparation, Sunday's show about the life of Jesus came together just in time.

"It really comes together on Saturday, the day before Easter. And that's no joke, it really does come together," said Director Debra Scott-Brown. "God opens the doors and all the people come and the crowd gets bigger."

It's been 80 years since the first play, an annual tradition every Easter morning. Rich Lockhart is part of the local music scene and was recruited by Scott-Brown four years ago.

Lockhart now plays the lead role of Jesus. "I'm considering doing it for the next several years and when you think about how long it's been here, it's like wow I'm just kind of scratching the surface and, you know, just want to keep it going best we can."

Scott-Brown is in her 9th year coordinating the play, but her experience with it goes back even further. "It's something I've looked forward to, I've been doing this since I was in high school. I started out as Mary, I did a lot of different roles. I left Corpus, I came back to the play."

She uses her own story of recovery as an inspiration for others as they put on the show every year.

"It's just a powerful experience to be able to share my testimony and that it affects other people that will come and be a part of the play as well. Because God is so forgiving and loving, and it's a beautiful thing that life goes on after our afflictions and the things that we put ourselves through," said Scott-Brown.

As for Lockhart, he said rehearsals help prepare for his performance as Jesus, but it's more about getting in the right mindset.

"You go from everyday stuff to walking in Jesus' shoes, it's like, ok let me approach this from a different angle and just, you know, try to be a better person I guess," said Lockhart.

The play is funded by donations from the audience. Luckily, the park was packed Sunday morning for this year's show, securing the funding for next year.

