Corpus Christi (KIII news) — The fishing pier at Cole Park has been around for decades and is a favorite spot for local anglers, but it's been closed all summer because it was falling apart.

Now, the City of Corpus Christi said it looks like the pier is beyond repair.

The pier was closed at the beginning of the summer when inspectors determined the bridge was unsafe because of many visible cracks and crumbling concrete. The City has been looking at what it will take to reopen the pier, but have determined it would be too expensive to repair.

"It is closed and it will be closed, unfortunately, for quite a while," said Becky Perrin, assistant director of the City's Parks & Recreation Department. "We do not have the funds at this time to repair it and it is part of our capital improvement plan, but until the funds can be found for that our people who fish in our community will need to find different locations."

Perrin said the City estimates it will cost around $1 million to rebuild the pier.

