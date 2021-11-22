Cole Park Pier sees many upgrades following damage by Hurricane Harvey

City Mayor Paulette Guajardo was able to view the progress of the pier, and was impressed by the many improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents patiently await for the day when they can return to the Cole Park Pier.

The pier is nearing completion as a new archway can be seen when residents drive through the area. The pier has been closed to the public for three years since it was damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

At a cost of over $7.5 million, the new pier was constructed at over 500 feet long. There will be shade structures, seating, more parking, lighting, and fish cleaning stations along the pier.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was able to view the progress of the pier, and was impressed by the many improvements.

"They'll be flabbergasted," Guajardo said. "Because of so many improvements we've added in restoring this historic pier. Remember, this is all about family and our citizens."

There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony next month, the project is expected to be completed by Dec. 17.

