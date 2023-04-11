'We're very excited about this': Cole Park set to receive new $700K splash pad

It will include a number of water features to keep the kids happy for hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A splash pad is set to be built at Cole Park and is slated to be completed sometime later this year.

Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to a company out of Houston for a total of $707,000.

Funding will come from the Parks Department and its capital improvement program. The splash pad will include a number of water features to keep the kids happy for hours.

"We're very excited about this," said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. "With the new pier and so much land, it's just open space this is going to be the perfect amenity for the residents of Corpus Christi."

Cole Park was opened back in 1971 and is one of the busiest parks in the city. The splash pad will include a fenced utility yard -- sidewalks and ADA access from the existing parking lot.

