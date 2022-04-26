Cole Park Skatepark closing for repairs

Skaters beware, one of your local parks is going to be shut down for a few months as crews replace grind surfaces and fix cracks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Come Thursday, Apr. 28, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation department will be temporarily closing the Cole Park Skatepark on 1900 Ocean Drive.

These closures come as part of necessary repairs to the park facilities including the removal and replacement of steel coping with concrete coping, replacing the steel edges with granite, and repairs to the cracks on the bowl surface.

Repairs will cost roughly $70,000, and are expected to be completed by June.

“Our goal is to provide a fun and safe skate park for our residents and visitors,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “With our plan to continue to make improvements to our park amenities, the heavily utilized skate park at Cole Park will continue to be a great asset to our city.”

In the meantime, skaters aren't entirely out of luck. You'll be able to visit the City’s other skate park located at Wransky Park, 422 Graham Road in Flour Bluff. The park is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

