Colin's Hope is an event meant to raise money for victims of drowning accidents and highlight swimming safety.

Dee Hargis, head swim coach at Veterans Mermorial High school, where Colin's Hope is being held says drowning is more prevalent than people think.

"Drowning is the number one cause of death amongst children between ages four and 14," Hargis said.

Hargis says in order to prevent drowning, it is much more than just knowing how to swim.

"By being water safe they have to understand the limitations of their bodies and how to be able to save themselves in a scary situation," she said.

Kenyatta Duckworth said she wished her son knew more about how to be water safe.

Two years ago he died at the age of 16 swimming in a lake.

She says she never thought to have a converation about drowning because her son knew how to swim.

But that wasn't enough.

"Even experienced swimmers have some type of flotation device or life jacket when they are in open water because the conditions are unpredictable and some times very dangerous," Duckworth said.

Another part of the Colin's Hope event is high school swimmers doing laps in the pool in remembrance of drowning victims.

Kaylani Phillips swam in memory of Duckworth's son.

"I feel honored to be a part of this because it's such a a good organization and it's very needed around water like Corpus Christi," Phillips.

And Duckworth says she felt honored too.

"It tells me his death was not in vain, and hopefully we can save some lives so no other mom has to go through what I have to go through losing a child," she said.

This year's fundraiser goal for Colin's Hope was $10,000 and volunteers says they hope to exceed that goal next year.

