CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — College classes for High School students in Flour Bluff are coming back after a new partnership.

Del Mar College will be partnering with Flour Bluff Independent School District for the new Viking Academy.

Viking Academy will allow high school students to take dual-credit classes from Del Mar College, allowing them to graduate with both a high school diploma and associate's degree.

The first class at the Viking Academy will accommodate up to 200 freshmen.

Tuition will be the same as for area Del Mar College dual credit students.

The Viking Academy is set to open in fall.

