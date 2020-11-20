Coastal Bend college student shares how she’s taking precautions before going home for the holidays

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi honor student Gabriella Bidwell is taking COVID-19 precautions before visiting her family for the holidays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some college students have made the decision to head back home for Thanksgiving but are doing so with caution.



Gabriela Bidwell is an honor student at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Bidwell’s from Frisco, Texas right outside of Dallas and plans to go back for Thanksgiving, but not without taking certain precautions first.



Bidwell says TAMUCC is offering free COVID-19 testing before the break, so she's taking advantage of it.

“So, I’m going to go take my test and they say to quarantine for three to five days, so that's what I’m going to do,” said Bidwelll.

Bidwell says once she gets home unfortunately, she won’t be celebrating with the entire family because her sister is in New York and can't leave because of coronavirus restrictions and her mom and stepdad currently have COVID-19 making for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner.

“It's just going to be me and my dad and my brother and we are probably going to make food and watch the cowboys football game,” said Bidwelll.

Bidwell says although cautious she is excited to go back home because she hasn't seen her family since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

“So, I’m excited to go home and see my hometown. I'm sure it's changed a lot it's a busy area, and so I am just excited to sleep in and go home,” said Bidwelll.