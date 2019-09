CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed the Collier Pool on 3801 Harris Drive for pool maintenance.

The Collier Pool will be closed until Saturday, but swimmers can go to the Corpus Christi Natatorium at 3202 Cabaniss Parkway until 8 p.m. Friday and from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.

