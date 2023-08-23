Collier Pool closed temporarily while city works to fix cracked gasket

Open swim will be available at the Greenwood Pool.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Collier Pool will be closed temporarily as city of Corpus Christi crews fix a cracked gasket.

No timeline was announced for the repair.

The Bay Area pool is located at 3801 Harris Drive.

Residents were directed to Collier Pool after the Corpus Christi Natatorium was closed in late July for maintenance. That project is expected to be finished this month, but the city's website does not list an exact date.

City officials stated in a news release Tuesday that Greenwood Pool, located at 4305 Greenwood Drive, is open for lap swim and open swim.

Oso Pool was closed several months ago for maintenance on a cracked 6-inch pipe, but has since been fixed.

