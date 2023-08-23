Collier Pool temporarily closed due to cracked gasket

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Collier Pool is temporarily closed due to a cracked gasket.
City crews are working on repairs, and there is no word on when the pool will reopen. However, city officials have offered some relief for the community by opening Greenwood Pool by JFK Elementary.
Repairs at the Corpus Christi Natatorium are expected to be complete by the end of this month. Residents can check the pool schedules on the city's website.
