x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Collier Pool temporarily closed due to cracked gasket

City officials said there is currently no word on when the pool will re-open.
Credit: 3NEWS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Collier Pool is temporarily closed due to a cracked gasket.

City crews are working on repairs, and there is no word on when the pool will reopen. However, city officials have offered some relief for the community by opening Greenwood Pool by JFK Elementary. 

Repairs at the Corpus Christi Natatorium are expected to be complete by the end of this month. Residents can check the pool schedules on the city's website.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

Corpus Christi residents navigate pothole predicament following heavy rains, city working toward progress

Before You Leave, Check This Out