Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The City of Corpus Christi and the Columbus Sailing Association issued a request Wednesday for interest for the rights and ownership of Caravel Replica La Niña.

The City is looking for a group interested in preserving and restoring La Niña.

La Niña is one of three Columbus ship replicas built in Spain for the 500th anniversary of his voyage to the New World. It was gifted to Corpus Christi.

In 2010 the only remaining Caravel Replica was leased to CSA where there was a dedicated volunteer group committed to restoring La Niña to her prior glory. With only three members and few volunteers, the CSA has decided it can no longer maintain La Niña.

The purpose of the request is to provide all interested parties with an opportunity to submit a letter of interest for the La Niña. If you would like to send a request, you can do so until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at www.cctexas.com/lanina.

