Combating childhood obesity in South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A recent Harvard study found that childhood obesity rates have tripled in the United States over the past 30 years.

Having kids eat healthier and involved in physical activities are ways to combat the rising rates, however those aren't always the easiest options for parents. 3NEWS heard from parents at the YMCA of the Coastal Bend for the 'Healthy Kids Day' event.

Latia Smalls is a mom of two, she spoke with 3NEWS and said, "I have a nine-year-old girl that's very picky," she said. "She doesn't like healthy stuff. So even when you try to implement the healthy things, they push it away, they waste it. They don't want it. So, its just constantly running through money, whether they eat it or not, wasteful, throwing things away, it's just a struggle."

The mom of two added, "High blood pressure, diabetes, strokes run in my family."

Although her 16-year-old son is an athlete, keeping his diet healthy can be difficult. Smalls explained, "He's a football player, so it's hard keeping up with him with eating constantly all day. He goes through things like money grows on trees."

For parents like Alexandra Williams who works all day, convenience is a main factor when it comes to deciding meals. She told 3NEWS, "From the time I drop them off to school, until the time they get off, and by the time I get off, I'm tired and I'm like, 'Oh, we need something quick'."

Sarah Martinez is a fitness instructor at the YMCA of the Coastal Bend. She explained, "We're basically competing against technology at this point with kids wanting to stay inactive and on their phones. One of the ways I've combat that is getting them involved in the 'Y'."

Sarah Martinez said there are healthier options available at the YMCA. "It's a great place for kids to start sports," she said. "And it's all in one place. That's what so amazing about it. You're not having to take your kid to a bunch of different locations."

However, like most things in Texas, everything is bigger. Martinez added, "If you speak to much of the older generation, they'll tell you the same thing, that when they were younger, the portion sizes were much smaller. And the amount that we're eating now, it's difficult to combat that with movement."

Interim CEO at the YMCA of the Coastal Bend Gwen Ruppert wants everyone to utilize the YMCA. "Enroll your kids in these leagues, swim lessons, and all of these things that help these kids stay active," she said. "If you have an active kid, they're less likely to be obese."

There are plenty of ways for kids to get involved and stay active in sports at the YMCA of The Coastal Bend.

