Comedian Steve Trevino returns to Corpus Christi for charity fundraising event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big-time comedian and Corpus Christi native Steve Trevino is back in town to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas.
This is the third year the non-profit has held the Love and Laughter event.
The sold-out private comedy event was held at the Corpus Christi Country Club where attendees were entertained with a one-of-a-kind live auction with Trevino, along with a silent auction, raffles and delicious food stations.
Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Michelle Horine explained why the event is an important night for fundraising.
"It's really important for us at Ronald McDonald House to put an event on that doesn't cost a lot money, so that all the money that we raise goes towards helping our mission, which is to keep our families together and allow them to heal together, be together, be a family unit, get the support that they need from other families while at Ronald McDonald House."
If residents are interested in helping Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas, the silent auction is currently available online to the public and will close on Sunday at 7 p.m.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when the next Starlink satellites will be visible over Corpus Christi
- District attorney Mark Gonzalez resigns to run for US Senate against Ted Cruz
- Corpus Christi municipal court says more than 53,000 people have active warrants for misdemeanor violations
- Jose 'JJ' Falcon dies of bone cancer
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.