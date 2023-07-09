x
Comedian Steve Trevino returns to Corpus Christi for charity fundraising event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big-time comedian and Corpus Christi native Steve Trevino is back in town to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas

This is the third year the non-profit has held the Love and Laughter event. 

The sold-out private comedy event was held at the Corpus Christi Country Club where attendees were entertained with a one-of-a-kind live auction with Trevino, along with a silent auction, raffles and delicious food stations.

Ronald McDonald House Charities CEO Michelle Horine explained why the event is an important night for fundraising.

"It's really important for us at Ronald McDonald House to put an event on that doesn't cost a lot money, so that all the money that we raise goes towards helping our mission, which is to keep our families together and allow them to heal together, be together, be a family unit, get the support that they need from other families while at Ronald McDonald House."

If residents are interested in helping Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Texas, the silent auction is currently available online to the public and will close on Sunday at 7 p.m.

