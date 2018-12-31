CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Sad news for comic lovers in Corpus Christi.

A business that's been around for almost two decades will now be closing its doors in the new year.

TexasToyz announced on Facebook they were going out of business in early December.

The store opened 19 years ago in Moore Plaza and is most known for its comics, action figures and other collectibles.

3News spoke to customers who have been shopping there for years.

Some traveling all the way from Austin to buy items from the local business.

"This is the best place to go because you have a lot of items to pick from and a variety and there's very few stores out there that have those kinds of items," Ruthy Burklow from Austin said.

"I usually come here all the time," Nathan Jolly said. "This is the main stay for comics and stuff like that so hearing that they're closing - I mean I wish the best for them and I hope they find a new location, because I want to continue my business with them."

"It's sad to see a local business like this that I've supported for a little while and then just recently learned about in just a few months ago is going out of business like this," Michael Barrera said.

3News did reach out to TexasToyz for comment, but we have not yet heard back from them yet.

According to their Facebook post, they will close January 27.

