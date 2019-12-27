CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pesky potholes in Corpus Christi seem to be never ending, and they could get worse before the end of the week.

Corpus Christi's street crews were busy after the last round of rain sprung up potholes on streets around town such as Willowbrook near McArdle. It doesn't take much to do damage.

For City crews, it's a never ending repair job. Corpus Christi's City Manager recently activated street operations crews to address the problem.

With more rain expected, the City is hoping to get ahead of all the potholes. They say you can help by reporting them now.

To report a pothole, call the City at 361-826-2489 or visit www.cctexas.com.

