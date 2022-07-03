Headed to the beach this spring break? Here's what you should know before coming to the Coastal Bend

According to Port Aransas Surf Rescue Manager Jackson Roblee, safety is another concern for those venturing to the Coastal Bend for a fun week by the water.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring breakers will be hitting the beaches soon and area officials have already laid out rules for residents and tourist alike to abide by.

Ingleside Assistant Police Chief, Martin Molina said that his department has already made a clear warning for those who might pose a threat to community safety.

"If you come down here to the coast to have fun that's great. But if you come through Ingleside and you're intoxicated, you will get pulled over and you will go to jail," Molina said.

Officers have been cracking down on drunk driving in an effort to clear the streets of those who could pose a threat to themselves or others.

"We got one two days ago at 2:30 in the afternoon," Molina said. "We had a speeder in a school zone, he was intoxicated and he was arrested for DWI."

Molina's officers have been working under a special Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) grant since March 3. The grant pays the officers overtime to get intoxicated drivers off the streets.

According to Port Aransas Surf Rescue Manager Jackson Roblee, safety is another concern for those venturing to the Coastal Bend for a fun week by the water.

"The number one tip I have for anybody going to the beach is swim near a lifeguard. It's short and sweet and it helps everybody," Roblee said.

Roblee has been able to hire 16 lifeguards to work the beaches during spring break. He says rip currents are always a threat and he's going to have more lifeguards than ever out on the beach to be able to keep a close eye on everyone as they will be manning their lifeguard stations.

"You'll see him, they're the tallest things on the beach about 20 or 25 feet tall and painted bright colors make, sure you know where you're at," Roblee said. "Talk to your lifeguard they're super friendly people, and they're there to help educate you and teach you about what's going on in the water."

Roblee told 3News that the lifeguards will be out along the beach starting this Thursday. They'll be working from 11 a.m., to 6 p.m., every day over spring break.

