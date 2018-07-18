Corpus Christi (kIII news) — A longtime commander at the Corpus Christi Army Depot took a final helicopter flight Wednesday as part of a traditional retirement ceremony.

Colonel Allan Lanceta has been in U.S. Army aviation for 27 years. His specialty is flying helicopters. He was given his final flight as part of an official change of command ceremony Wednesday, along with a traditional water salute in which fire trucks shoot water and create an arch over the aircraft.

"Flying for the last time as an Army officer has been phenomenal," Lanceta said. "Like I said, it's bittersweet. I hate to leave such a great organization, our U.S. Army."

Colonel Gail Atkins will be replacing Lanceta as the new CCAD commander.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII