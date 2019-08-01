Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Excitement is building at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show entered its second day.

Participants were at the Fairgrounds Tuesday to check in commercial heifers. The heifers are weighed and checked to see if they are healthy, and then they are groomed so buyers can see exactly what they are bidding on.

"Types of heifers that your everyday cattleman is going to have put in their pasture growing them up and making babies," said Tracy Wright, commercial heifer superintendent.

According to Wright regular heifers are just for show, but buyers at commercial auctions are looking for self-sustainable animals that can take care of their calves and breed.

2019 is the first year for kids to raise and sell commercial heifers at the Livestock Show. Organizers want kids to grow up with real experience in agriculture and see what it's like to sell an animal at a commercial auction.

There are 16 exhibitors and each has at least two heifers to show. They will go up for sale on Friday.